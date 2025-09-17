'Everyone Needs To Calm Down': Did Huma Qureshi Just React To Engagement Reports With Rachit Singh?

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is currently making headlines because of her rumoured engagement to acting coach Rachit Singh. For those unversed, several media reports claimed that they are engaged after being together for over a year. While Huma has not reacted to the reports, she shared a cryptic message on Instagram on Wednesday (September 17).

Taking to her Instagram story, Huma shared a photo of ramen bowl and revealed she is in South Korea.

Amid rumours of her engagement, the actress also wrote, "Everyone needs to calm down... and do calm se kaam."

Rachit Singh has also not reacted to the reports yet.

Huma and Rachit's rumoured relationship

The couple sparked dating rumours after Huma was seen in Rachit's intimate birthday celebrations. Sharing a photo from the occasion, Rachit had written, "A Rose amongst two Thorns🤓❤️ … thank u for the celebrations and birthday love," where Huma was seen posing next to him.

More recently, Huma made a grand premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 for her film Bayaan, which also marked her TIFF debut as executive producer. Rachit had accompanied her for the event.

Rachit also accompanied Huma to close friend Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding, held in June 2024.

Akasa Singh Confirms Huma, Rachit's relationship

Speculations about their relationship first began after singer Akasa Singh shared a photo with them and wrote, "Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night."

Earlier, until 2022, Huma was in a relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, who wrote her film Double XL. The two were going steady but eventually parted ways after dating for nearly three years.