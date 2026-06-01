'Everyone Is Moral Police': Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri REACT To Claims They 'Ignored' Maa Behen Co-Star Dharna During Promotions

A brief moment from the promotions of Maa Behen recently turned into a social media talking point, prompting actors Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit to address the controversy surrounding influencer-actor Dharna Durga.

For those unversed, the debate began after a video from a promotional event went viral online. In the clip, Dharna appeared to be asked to move aside as photographers focused their attention on Madhuri and Triptii. The short interaction caught the internet’s attention, with many users interpreting it as an awkward snub.

As the video circulated across social media platforms, reactions poured in from all sides. While some users sympathised with Dharna and questioned why the actors did not intervene, others argued that such situations are common at promotional events where photographers often prioritise the most recognisable faces.

Triptii, Madhuri share their perspective

Speaking to India Today, Triptii dismissed the notion that there was any deliberate intent behind the incident. The actress said she has become accustomed to seeing even the smallest moments attract scrutiny whenever one of her projects is about to release.

“Whenever I have a film nowadays it happens that when something is about to be released, I am scared of being happy. I ask myself, what will they pick this time? What will they create now?” she said sarcastically.

Triptii admitted that she initially believed Maa Behen would be free from unnecessary controversy during its promotional campaign.

“I thought, what will they find in this film? There is nothing. They can’t say anything this time. But they did get hold of something. Some people will go on to do it every time; we can't help it,” she added.

Madhuri also weighed in on the discussion, pointing out how social media has changed the way opinions are shared and amplified. According to her, criticism and judgment have always existed, but modern platforms now allow everyone to instantly voice their views.

Reflecting on how things were different during the 1990s, Madhuri said, “There were people [like that] even then, but they didn’t have a way to express. Today we have that channel; everyone is expressing these days. Everyone is a filmmaker, everyone is a fashionista, and everyone is moral police.”

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen is set to premiere on Netflix on June 4.