Epic X Review: 'Not Up To The Mark', 'Definitely Worth Watch'; Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Anand Deverakonda's Film Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Epic X Review | Instagram

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Deverakonda starrer Epic has hit the big screens. The film is directed by Aditya Haasan, and it also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead role. The song Sancharame from the movie had gone viral, and during Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding, a reel of them dancing to it had also made it to social media. The film's pre-release buzz was good, and many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#Epic A Relationship Drama That Never Really Connects! First half starts well with the India episodes and few enjoyable moments but loses its way after a while. The film never builds a convincing conflict around the live in relationship, and the second half becomes tiring with forced emotions and characters behaving inconsistently. Even the parents angle towards the end fails to create much impact, leading to an unsatisfying climax (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Epic Review 🌚💥 Sampradayini suppini comedy 😭😂🤣 Father-son emotional scenes chaala baaga connect ayyayi. ❤️ Middle-class life, career pressure & love/marriage decisions ni realistic ga chupinchaaru. 🎶 BGM emotional scenes ni inka elevate chesindi Fun & entertaining first half + emotional second half. Definitely worth watching (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Rating - 3.25/5 #Epic Is A Well Crafted MultiLayered Matured Love Story With Strong Emotions . Director #AdityaHaasan Handles The Fragile Elements Involved In A Relationship With Utmost Care & Clarity . @ananddevarkonda #AnandDeveraKonda Makes A Strong Statement With His Terrific Performance By Playing Innocent #Aditya 🌞 With So Much Intensity (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Epic Box Office Collection Day 1

Epic is expected to take a slow start at the box office, and it might earn around Rs. 1-2 crore at the box office. However, the collection can be more also if footfalls in the evening and night shows are better.