English Band Glass Animals Set To Rock Singapore In February 2025

Glass Animals. Photo courtesy: Live Nation |

Formed in Oxford, the UK, in 2010, the four-piece is led by singer, songwriter, and producer Dave Bayley and features his childhood friends Joe Seaward (drums), Edmund Irwin-Singer (bass, keys), and Drew MacFarlane (guitar, keys).

Introduced by new singles “Creatures in Heaven” and “A Tear In Space (Airlock),” the birth of ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ began with an existential crisis that Bayley found himself on the precipice of last summer, following the band’s massive global success thanks to their critically acclaimed third studio album Dreamland (2020) and breakout single ‘Heat Waves’, which were released during the pandemic.

The success of the album Dreamland elevated the band’s status and cemented their place in the music industry. ‘Heat Waves’ broke records across the planet, becoming the first song by a British band since the Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’ in 1995 to claim #1 for five consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and the first song to reach #1 with a single writer and producer (Dave Bayley) since Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’.

“The never-ending song,” Dave jokes, having achieved GRAMMY and BRIT nominations, been crowned triple j’s Hottest 100 winner, claimed over 44 billion global streams to date and the title of the first British band to achieve #1 on the Spotify Global Chart.

The GRAMMY and BRIT-nominated, diamond-selling band released their highly anticipated fourth studio album ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ this summer and are currently on a world tour. Dubbed ‘Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals: TOUR OF EARTH’, the tour sees the band headlining the biggest and most iconic venues of their career thus far, including Madison Square Garden in New York City and The O2 in London. Glass Animals will bring the critically acclaimed tour to Australia later this year and to Asia in spring of 2025.

Now, the global sensations have released their most personal record to date. Painting ten portraits of love in all its messy forms, ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ was solely written and produced by Bayley. From the existential to the intimate, from the first love we witness around us as children, to romance, hate and heartbreak, each song is dedicated to a different side of love.

Dave shares, “It took everything to make this record. It feels like a child to me. It was painful at times. I had to look at all the different types of love, and everything that comes with that, from happiness to the mundane, regret to hate and loss. All of these stories are set against a backdrop of the other biggest thing in the universe: The Universe. It’s arguing that human connection and the love between us is much bigger, more important, and more complex. Nothing else matters.”

Tickets

Mastercard Cardholders in Singapore have special access to presale tickets from 11 November (Monday), 12 pm to 13 November (Wednesday), 12 pm. For more information, click here.

Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive Live Nation pre-sale on 14 November (Thursday), from 12 pm to 11:59 pm. Visit www.livenation.sg for free membership sign up and pre-sale access.

Tickets to public will be available on 15 November (Friday), from 12 pm via www.ticketmaster.sg.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)