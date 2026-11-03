Emraan Hashmi To Star In Musical-Horror Rooh, Film Set To Release In 2027 | X

New Delhi, Nov 3: Tips Films is set to produce Emraan Hashmi's musical-horror film "Rooh". The film is directed by Mayank Sharma, known for directing the "Breathe" series, and is set to release in 2027 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It will be produced by Kumar Taurani and Girissh Kumar of Tips Films, alongside Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna, with Vicked Films Productions.

Kumar Taurani On Reuniting With Emraan Hashmi

Kumar Taurani, the chairman and executive director of Tips Films, said the association with the actor is special as he also produced his debut film "Footpath", which released in 2003.

Deeper the Fear. Bigger the Music.Tips Films and Tips Music come together for Emraan Hashmi’s musical horror film #ROOH.Get ready for a haunting theatrical experience.In cinemas in 2027.In Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.#MotionPosterStarring @emraanhashmiDirected by @mayankvsharmaWritten by @VishalKapoorVK & @mayankvsharmaProduced by @kumartaurani @girishkumart @vikramkhakhar @khannasunny@tipsfilmsind presentsA #VickedFilms productionMusic on @tipsofficial — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 3, 2026

"We have had many memorable successes across several films over the years, and with 'Rooh' we are excited to recreate that magic once again. I am also excited to collaborate with Sunny Khanna and Vikram Khakhar on this project, and we look forward to bringing the compelling experience of a theatrical film back to the audiences," he said in a statement.

Vikram Khakhar On The Horror Project

Khakhar added, "'Rooh' is a very special project for us. Having Tips Films and Tips Music join us is a significant milestone. We are collectively excited to bring an immersive and memorable horror experience to audiences in theatres in 2027."

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Emraan Hashmi Highlights Music's Role In Rooh

The music for the film is handled by Tips Music. Hashmi said, "Collaborating with Kumarji on this film feels serendipitous. Music has always been an integral part of how audiences connect with my films. With 'Rooh', we want music that captures the soul of the film, which is deeply romantic, haunting and rooted in emotion."

Emraan Hashmi's Recent Film Awarapan 2

Hashmi recently starred in "Awarapan 2". The action drama film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is the sequel to the actor's 2007 release. The film also features Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, among others.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)