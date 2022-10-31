Emergency actress Mahima Chaudhry says, 'Doing Sonia Gandhi’s biopic would be interesting'

Mahima Chaudhry | Pic: Instagram/mahimachaudhry1

Mahima Chaudhry will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming directorial venture Emergency. The actress plays the role of Pupul Jayakar in it. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Are you open to doing OTT?

Yes, for sure I am open to do series and films for varied OTT platforms.

You have always been very strong. What are your strengths? Of late, with your ailment you came out with flying colours in real life.

People say I am strong. The matter of fact is I am really not strong. I am such a fusku in real life. I cry like a tap. But my whole mantra is to move ahead slowly and steadily in no haste. I learn and take strength from these people. I don’t think I’m very strong. I project like I’m, maybe, people read me like that.

Will you do a biopic given a chance? Whose biopic would you like to do?

Sonia Gandhi’s would be interesting. Her journey notably from Italy to India, and then becoming a political figure. There are so many interesting things. There are a few from the film industry also. I will have to sit down and think about a few more icons that we have in the film industry as well.

Would your daughter like to tread on your footsteps?

My daughter is 15. She is in Class 10 so let her study. It’s too early for her to decide what she would choose professionally.

How do you look at motherhood? Elaborate a bit?

I love being a mother. It’s the best thing in the world. I can drop everything and just be available for my child. To be a mother is a rewarding job and a great experience.

How many years were you away from the limelight?

I don’t know. I think I have always been shining.

What are your future films? What’s your role in Kangana’s film Emergency? Did you have to do a lot of homework?

I play Pupul Jayakar. I didn’t really have to do a lot of homework, because Pupal Jaikar was not really part of the emergency. But she was Indira Gandhi’s close friend so those things are shown in the film. Obviously; she was a lot into the culture of India. She was the one who started putting a lot of emphasis on small scale industries, ethenic wear, etc.

Can we call Pupul Jayakar the unsung hero of emergency?

She was active but she wasn’t in favour of the emergency. In fact, unlike other people, she wasn’t scared. She would give her true opinion to Indira Gandhi. They were childhood friends.

What exactly is the story of the film?

It’s all about the time when an emergency was imposed. What was going on? Who all went to jail? What was the debate all about? And what she went through. It’s a very important phase in Indira Gandhi’s life and the political scenario of India for something like this to happen.

Are you keen on doing Telugu films?

Yes, absolutely. As actors we love to do films in all the languages. The South is doing so well. I would love to work in Tollywood. It could be great work in South films. I want people to come to me and offer something nice. It’s like once an actor always an actor.

Any directors you still wish to be working with?

There is a long list of new directors who come up to me. I have no wish list.

What is your mantra in life?

The main mantra is just to stay positive and take on baby steps everyday towards life. When it gets difficult, tell yourself not to worry just one step ahead and slowly you will feel better.