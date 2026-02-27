Elnaaz Norouzi: 'My Fitness Routine Isn't Driven By Appearance, It's Driven By Discipline' - Exclusive

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi says her approach to fitness is rooted in discipline rather than appearance. In an industry where physical looks are often prioritised, she believes working out serves a deeper purpose. She recently opened up about how exercise shapes not just her body, but also her mindset, work ethic, and ability to handle pressure.

“My fitness routine isn’t driven by appearance, it’s driven by discipline,” Elnaaz says, adding that, for her, workouts go far beyond the mirror.

“In our industry, fitness is often reduced to aesthetics. Yes, looking good can be a result of it. But that’s not my motivation,” she explains. “For me, it’s about discipline. It’s about honoring the commitment I make to myself every single day.”

The actress admits that sticking to a routine is not always easy, especially given the demanding nature of showbiz. Long flights, erratic schedules and lack of sleep can make it difficult to stay consistent.

“There are times when I’ve flown across time zones, barely slept for four hours, and the last thing I feel like doing is working out. It’s exhausting. But those are the moments that truly test you. When you show up despite everything, that’s what builds character.”

She adds that for her, fitness is closely linked to health and sustainability in the entertainment industry.

“It’s not just about being in shape or looking good, it’s about being healthy. You have to literally sustain yourself in this industry. Our shoot schedules are unpredictable, our lifestyles aren’t always balanced. So we have to consciously find ways to stay healthy and in shape. Once again, it’s not just about appearances.”

According to Elnaaz, the lessons she learns in the gym reflect in her professional life as well. “What I’ve learned in the gym carries into my work, how I deal with setbacks, and how I stay calm under pressure. It reminds me that real progress is slow, steady, and consistent.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Elnaaz was last seen in the film Mastiii 4 and the reality show The Traitors, where viewers saw different facets of her personality.

Apart from her acting projects, she has also used her social media presence to voice support for the people of Iran during challenging times.