Elle Season 1 Review: Pretty In Pink, Smarter Than Expected, Elle Finds Its Own Voice

Elle Season 1 Review |

Directors: Pete Chatmon, Sammi Cohen, Jason Moore, Stacie Passon

Cast: Lexi Minetree, Jacob Moskovitz, Jessica Belkin, Danielle Chand, and others

Where: Streaming on Amazon Prime

Rating: ***

Nostalgia is a tricky business. It promises familiarity, then quietly demands reinvention. Elle, the prequel to Legally Blonde, initially borrows so heavily from the original that it risks feeling like an exercise in brand management. Fortunately, that impression fades once the series stops retracing familiar ground and begins discovering its own voice.

Set six years before Harvard beckons, the story follows teenage Elle Woods as she relocates from sun-drenched Los Angeles to rain-soaked Seattle after her father's professional embarrassment forces the family to move. The culture shock is obvious, yet the series wisely avoids reducing Elle to either a victim or a caricature. Instead, it explores how relentless optimism can become both a strength and a liability, especially when youthful good intentions carry unintended consequences.

The writing is strongest when it expands the emotional universe. Beneath the cheerful surface lies a thoughtful examination of privilege, belonging and adolescent idealism. A subplot involving an underpaid school employee lends the narrative unexpected emotional weight without sacrificing its breezy temperament. The biggest hurdle remains its uneasy relationship with established canon. Several developments soften the transformative journey audiences associate with the original film, making parts of the prequel feel narratively redundant. Even so, viewed on its own terms, Elle possesses enough sincerity and charm to justify its existence.

Actors' Performance

Lexi Minetree shoulders an unenviable responsibility and emerges remarkably assured. She captures Elle's buoyancy without lapsing into imitation, discovering a youthful vulnerability that complements the confidence audiences already know. Gabrielle Policano's sardonic Liz becomes an ideal foil, while Zac Looker's Dustin adds warmth and quiet conviction to the ensemble. Jacob Moskovitz lends Miles an easy-going charm that makes the inevitable teenage romance feel sweet rather than manufactured, and June Diane Raphael brings surprising emotional complexity to Elle's mother, ensuring the adults are more than decorative figures in a coming-of-age tale. Tom Everett Scott rounds off the family dynamic with understated comic ease

Music and Aesthetics

The soundtrack leans comfortably into 1990s nostalgia without becoming an endless jukebox of familiar hits. Seattle's grunge palette cleverly collides with Elle's unapologetic love for pink, creating a visual contrast that mirrors her emotional journey. Costume design deserves particular praise for celebrating fashion as character rather than decoration, allowing every outfit to reflect personality instead of period gimmickry.

Final Verdict

Overall, Elle is equal parts coming-of-age comedy and comfort viewing, its nostalgic charm growing stronger as the season unfolds.