Ektaa Kapoor reveals, 'I definitely want to release LSD 2 in theatres.'

Pic: Viral Bhayani

Ektaa Kapoor gives a befitting answer to the much unpredictable times at the box office as films are not doing well, about films made with female protagonists and more.

On female lead films not doing well Ektaa sternly responds, “Gangubai Kathiawadi was a female-driven film which did well at the box office. If a film has to do well, it will do well at the box office regardless of its cast. There were male actors who weren’t popular and yet their films did well and vice versa. I am of the view that films should be given a commerce bent instead of a gender bent.”

Ektaa further explains why a film's longevity is a boon. “Today a film has given euphoria for longevity so there is a pre-sale, risk for longevity has increased. If you don’t catch it in theatres, you can watch it on an OTT platform. What you have given up for it is the euphoria, the magic of cinema. Unless the film is really large, people are not paying for it as they believe that they can see it later on a platform which is great for a maker. Because sometimes a film doesn’t do well in theatres and lands up on platforms and is watched more. So, longevity helps, if films are good. Multiplex films suffer because there is no urgency.”

Opening up about why she chose to release Dobaaraa on the silver screen, she avers, “The reason we chose Dobaaraa for a theatrical experience is at times the young Indians like to go to theatres with their friends. They do not always like going to watch large-scale films or dhoom-dham fights in a film. Sometimes, you want to catch up with a film which you can talk about at the dinner table. We are hoping our movie gets that kind of patronage. We are hoping to convert the audience to come and watch films in theatres. There are good and bad inventions. The OTT invasion has the greatest advantage for small films’ longevity.”

Ektaa also is going to ensure that her upcoming production venture, LSD 2 also gets a theatrical release. She states, “I definitely want to release LSD 2 in theatres. Dobaaraa’s response will allow us to go ahead because we can’t take too much of a risk. It’s a calculative risk here.”

Elaborating about giving a push to allow maverick filmmakers’ she concludes, “Dibakar Banerjee (director) has chosen social politics in LSD 2. With these maverick filmmakers making films for Cult Movies, my job is to give them the best push I can do. I have seen at a time in Mumbai, that our film LSD’s tickets were not available! People were calling me as they were not getting tickets. I’m that euphoria junky and am all for films releasing in theatres.”