'Ek Nayi Umeed Jaagi Hai': Visually Impaired Hanuman Ansh Singer Suneel Lodhi Pens Emotional Post As Process Of His Eye Treatment Starts

Hanuman Ansh Singer Suneel Lodhi Pens Emotional Post As Process Of His Eye Treatment Starts | Instagram

Folk singer Suneel Lodhi, who is visually impaired, rose to fame with his song in this year's release, Hanuman Ansh. His track, Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman, became very popular. On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share a few pictures from an eye clinic and revealed that the process of his eye treatment has started.

Suneel Lodhi shares an emotional post

The singer penned an emotional post in which he wrote, "Hey Eeshwar! You have provided me with immense support and encouragement through every difficulty. Today, my eye treatment process has begun. Your prayers and blessings have given me new hope. I simply pray to God that light returns to my life and that I can see this beautiful world with my own eyes (sic)."

He further told his fans to pray for him wholeheartedly. "Your love, blessings, and prayers are my greatest strength. O Lord! Now, please grant me just one more favour... restore my eyesight (sic)," he concluded.

Singer shares update on eye treatment

On Wednesday, he shared a video of his visit to the eye clinic and revealed that he will get his reports today. Watch the video below...

Madhya Pradesh CM's instructions on treatment

Another post shared by an Instagram page named Bundeli Duniya revealed that the process of Suneel's treatment was instructed by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr Mohan Yadav.

The post read, "As per the wishes of Honorable Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav ji, today Sunil Lodhi ji's health check-up and detailed eye test was conducted at Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar."

The Instagram account also mentioned that after visiting the clinic, the singer paid a courtesy visit to Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav at his office. The post further read, "This is an important step towards the treatment of Suneel ji due to the instructions of the Chief Minister and the special initiative of the Collector."

Well, we are sure all the fans and well-wishers of Suneel are praying that his treatment is successful.