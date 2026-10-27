Eetha Trailer Release Date: Promo Of Shraddha Kapoor Starrer To Be Out On Friday, Actress' Fans Can't Keep Calm

Eetha Trailer Release Date | YouTube

Laxman Utekar's Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie was supposed to hit the big screens in August this year, and a teaser was released in June, which had grabbed everyone's attention. However, Eetha was postponed, and now, the movie is all set to release on December 4, 2026. The teaser had impressed one and all, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film.

Eetha trailer release date announced

On Tuesday, the makers of Eetha announced that the trailer of the Shraddha starrer will be launched on Friday, October 30, 2026. They shared a glimpse of the film and wrote, "बिखरेगा जलवा इस शुक्रवार🔥 #EETHA Trailer Out This Friday In cinemas on 4th December 2026 (sic)." Check out the post below...

Fans excited for Eetha trailer

Reacting to the news of Eetha trailer being launched on Friday, a fan commented, "Waiting for. This long time can't wait to watch this all the best to the entire hardworking team (sic)."

Another netizen wrote, "Waiting for a big comeback (sic)." One more fan commented, "Get ready for another box office havoc 🔥 Queen is coming (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Shraddha Kapoor's return to big screens

Shraddha's fans have been eagerly waiting for Eetha, as they will get to watch her on the big screens after more than two years. Her last release was Stree 2, which had hit the big screens in 2024, and it was a blockbuster at the box office.

Eetha cast

Apart from Shraddha, Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh, Ulka Gupta, and Ulka Gupta.

Reportedly, the film also stars Nana Patekar. However, there's no confirmation about it. The veteran actor passed away earlier this month due to cardiac arrest.