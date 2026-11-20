Ebenezer Review: Ti West’s Gothic Christmas Impresses, but Johnny Depp’s Scrooge Disappoints | File photo

Title: Ebenezer



Director: Ti West



Cast: Johnny Depp, Andrea Riseborough, Tramell Tillman, Rupert Grint, Sam Claflin



Where: In theatres.



Rating: 3 1/2 Stars



Review



Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol has endured faithful adaptations, musicals and even Muppets, all attempting to make Scrooge less miserly, if not more misunderstood. Ti West’s Ebenezer takes a darker route, turning the Christmas morality tale into a Gothic ghost story that occasionally makes the festive season feel best celebrated with the lights on.



West finds much to relish in Victorian London’s gloom. Austere streets, grim interiors and spectral apparitions lend Scrooge’s spiritual malaise an unsettling atmosphere. The ghosts are hardly cuddly seasonal mascots. Christmas Past resembles a corpse, Christmas Present combines hearty vitality with menace, while Ignorance and Want receive a grotesque makeover. The horror remains atmospheric rather than relentless, preserving Dickens’ moral concerns.



The screenplay respects the original while expanding Scrooge’s childhood, failed romance with Belle and relationship with Marley to explain the miser behind the money. These additions are generally well judged, although the film occasionally spells out its moral lessons, leaving subtlety knocking at the door. For a story about emotional awakening, however, its central performance proves a distracting obstacle.





Actors’ Performance



Johnny Depp’s Scrooge is so theatrically overplayed that he often borders on caricature, his exaggerated expressions and vocal flourishes at odds with the film’s restrained tone. He fares better when he reins in the flamboyance, particularly during moments of regret, though these are too few to redeem the performance. Ian McKellen lends Marley authority, Andrea Riseborough makes Christmas Past unsettling, and Tramell Tillman energises Christmas Present. Rupert Grint brings warmth as Bob Cratchit, Sam Claflin embodies Fred’s goodwill, while Ellie Bamber gives Belle tenderness and conviction. The supporting cast supplies much of the emotional grounding Depp struggles to sustain.



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Music and Aesthetics



The film's visual craftsmanship is among its strongest assets. Shot on 35mm, it embraces an old-fashioned cinematic texture, with practical sets, atmospheric lighting and a deliberately vintage visual sensibility that complement its Victorian setting. The production design conjures a London steeped in poverty, cold and moral decay without reducing it to decorative gloom.



Tyler Bates' score reinforces the unease, particularly in its ominous orchestral treatment of familiar Christmas motifs. West's preference for practical effects lends several supernatural sequences a tangible, unsettling quality, although some digital effects, especially around Marley and the assorted spectral apparitions, disappointingly betray the craftsmanship elsewhere.



FPJ Verdict



Overall, Ebenezer impresses with Ti West’s Gothic craftsmanship and strong supporting cast, though Depp’s Scrooge undermines Dickens’ redemption tale.