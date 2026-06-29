Dwayne Johnson Reveals Dancing To 'You're Welcome' Was Harder Than Action In Moana - Here's Why

Actor Dwayne Johnson is returning as demigod Maui in Disney's live-action adaptation of Moana, but stepping back into the iconic role came with an unexpected challenge. Recently, Johnson admitted that performing the film's famous song You're Welcome was far more difficult than filming action scenes.

The actor opened up about the experience during an interview, where he was asked whether dance choreography or action choreography was more challenging. To many fans' surprise, Johnson revealed that dancing required much more precision and coordination.

“I would say the timing of dance choreography is a little bit more challenging because there’s music involved,” he said.

Explaining why, Johnson added, “It’s singing and making sure that the words and the lyrics are driving the moves and the steps. And then there’s a partner. I have a partner for my number, You’re Welcome, which is Catherine, so a lot is happening, and it’s a bit more challenging. I think in action roles with the choreography, I have done it for years, and I do it pretty good, sometimes. But this was different, and you also recognise these are iconic songs that are beloved. And this is our live-action version. So you've got to step up to the plate, and you feel the pressure. And you've got to bring the A-plus-plus game to this thing. And you've got to have a great partner.”

Johnson originally voiced Maui in the animated Moana, making You're Welcome one of the franchise's most memorable songs. Although he has performed the track several times over the years, this marks the first time audiences will see him sing and dance to it on screen in a live-action film.

The actor explained that after years of performing physically demanding action roles, fight choreography has become second nature. However, recreating a beloved musical number carried a different kind of responsibility, as he wanted to honour the original while giving audiences something fresh in the new adaptation.

Directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), Disney's live-action Moana is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The movie features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, with an original score by Mancina.

Moana will release in cinemas across India in English and Hindi on July 10, 2026.