Dupahiya 2 Review: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nirahua & Yashpal Sharma Are Excellent In This Rollercoaster Of Emotion, Comedy & Chaos

Dupahiya Season 2 Review: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nirahua & Yashpal Sharma Are Excellent In This Rollercoaster Of Emotion, Comedy & Chaos | File photo

Title: Dupahiya Season 2

Director: Sonam Nair

Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua)

Where: Prime Video

Rating: 2 & 1/2 stars

There is a fine line between right and wrong and then there are humans who make certain choices that blur it. Dupahiya season 2 returns with a few new additions to the cast (Nirahua being one of them) and a chaotic premise that examines conflicts amidst the backdrop of a 5G mobile tower and SSC exam cheating in Dhadakpur. Is the web series worth watching or not? Read on to find out.

Direction

Sonam Nair returns to helm the second season. However, she fails to create the magic of the first one. The story keeps oscillating between the different characters and her talent seems to get undermined by the weak screenplay and choppy editing.

Actors performances

Each almost every actor in the show is top notch.

Gajraj Rao as Banwari is sincere, Renuka Shahane aa Pushplata impresses. The scene stealers are Sparsh Shrivastava, Yashpal Sharma, Anjuman Saxena and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua). Their acting elevates an otherwise average show.

Shivani Raghuvanshi and Bhuvan Arora are strictly okay.

Music and aesthetics

The makers have shot on real locations and that comes as a breath of fresh air in this “green screen” era. Editing by Chandrashekhar Prajapati could have been better.

Hair, make up and costumes are as per the characters and feel real.

Backgound score by Somesh Saha is well done.

FPJ verdict

While showcasing a very serious issue, the show loses its steam a few times. Special mention to a very sweet tribute to Renuka’s

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! character. It will surely bring a smile on the viewers’ faces. The first episode and last episode are very entertaining. The ending however is bitter sweet. Wish the ones in between were also treated the same way. Had there been six episodes instead of eight, Dupahiya season 2 would have been worth binge watching. Sadly it isn’t.