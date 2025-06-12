 Dua Lipa CONFIRMS Engagement To Actor Callum Turner, Says She's 'Obsessed' With Her Diamond Ring
article-image

Pop sensation Dua Lipa has confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner. The Levitating singer revealed the happy news during a recent dinner interview with British Vogue.

"Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," she said, beaming as she shared that they have taken their relationship to the next level.

Dua also opened up about her stunning diamond engagement ring, revealing that Turner designed it with the help of her closest circle. "He consulted my best friends and my sister before designing the ring," she said.

"I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well," the singer reportedly added.

article-image

The couple’s romance first sparked headlines in early 2024 when they were spotted together at the afterparty for the premiere of Masters of the Air, the Apple TV+ series in which Turner stars. A viral video from the event showed the two slow dancing, sending fans into a frenzy and fuelling relationship rumours.

Since then, Dua and her boyfriend have kept much of their relationship low-key, occasionally being seen together at events or on casual outings. The engagement marks a major step for the couple, and fans across the globe have flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

The Grammy-winning artist and Turner's wedding date has not been announced yet.

