Drunk men create ruckus at Prince Narula's concert near Rampur, several injured: Report

Actor, reality TV star and Punjabi singer Prince Narula has shared a shocking incident from one of his latest concerts. According to a report in Jagran, the concert was happening at a hotel near Rampur.

Reportedly, during the show, several men men got into a fight with each other and created ruckus at the venue. Prince and his team members were rushed to the green room as a precautionary measure.

People started throwing chairs on each other during Prince's LIVE gig and because of this, several people in the audience sustained injuries.

Prince: There were few bouncers, we were rushed to green room

Prince opened up about the incident during an interaction with paparazzo Viral Bhayani. He said, "Two guys started fighting and we could not see as there was a huge crowd. There were very few bouncers and for safety we were taken to the green room."

However, it is not known why the drunk men got into a scuffle. Prince was unreachable when we tried to contact him.

About Prince Narula

Prince is predominantly known for his performance in reality shows. He has also acted in several TV shows.

Prince won the reality TV shows MTV Roadies 12 (2015), MTV Splitsvilla 8 (2015), Bigg Boss 9 (2015–2016) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019).

He also appeared as the wrestler Lakhan "Lucky" Singh Ahlawat in Badho Bahu (2016–2018) and as Shahnawaz "Shaan" Ali in Naagin 3 (2018).

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen as a gang leader in the 19th season of MTV Roadies with Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati.