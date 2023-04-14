 Drunk men create ruckus at Prince Narula's concert near Rampur, several injured: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDrunk men create ruckus at Prince Narula's concert near Rampur, several injured: Report

Drunk men create ruckus at Prince Narula's concert near Rampur, several injured: Report

People started throwing chairs on each other and many suffered injuries

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
article-image

Actor, reality TV star and Punjabi singer Prince Narula has shared a shocking incident from one of his latest concerts. According to a report in Jagran, the concert was happening at a hotel near Rampur.

Reportedly, during the show, several men men got into a fight with each other and created ruckus at the venue. Prince and his team members were rushed to the green room as a precautionary measure.

People started throwing chairs on each other during Prince's LIVE gig and because of this, several people in the audience sustained injuries.

Prince: There were few bouncers, we were rushed to green room

Prince opened up about the incident during an interaction with paparazzo Viral Bhayani. He said, "Two guys started fighting and we could not see as there was a huge crowd. There were very few bouncers and for safety we were taken to the green room."

However, it is not known why the drunk men got into a scuffle. Prince was unreachable when we tried to contact him.

Read Also
Sania Mirza gifts brand new shoes, sunglasses worth ₹1.21 lakh to Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan
article-image

About Prince Narula

Prince is predominantly known for his performance in reality shows. He has also acted in several TV shows.

Prince won the reality TV shows MTV Roadies 12 (2015), MTV Splitsvilla 8 (2015), Bigg Boss 9 (2015–2016) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019).

He also appeared as the wrestler Lakhan "Lucky" Singh Ahlawat in Badho Bahu (2016–2018) and as Shahnawaz "Shaan" Ali in Naagin 3 (2018).

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen as a gang leader in the 19th season of MTV Roadies with Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Drunk men create ruckus at Prince Narula's concert near Rampur, several injured: Report

Drunk men create ruckus at Prince Narula's concert near Rampur, several injured: Report

Watch: Gauahar Khan worries for injured stray dog, netizens call it ‘unnecessary drama’

Watch: Gauahar Khan worries for injured stray dog, netizens call it ‘unnecessary drama’

David Dhawan Health Update: Filmmaker confirms he underwent angioplasty, says 'all is well now'

David Dhawan Health Update: Filmmaker confirms he underwent angioplasty, says 'all is well now'

Revealed! Mahesh Babu’s character in SS Rajamouli’s next NOT inspired by Lord Hanuman

Revealed! Mahesh Babu’s character in SS Rajamouli’s next NOT inspired by Lord Hanuman

Salman Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, fees of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actors REVEALED

Salman Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, fees of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actors REVEALED