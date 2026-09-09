Drishyam The Conclusion Trailer: 'Absolute Cinema', 'Tense As Hell'; Promo Of Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed

Drishyam The Conclusion Trailer | YouTube

Drishyam: The Conclusion is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited sequels of the year. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, and more actors. The much-awaited trailer of the film was released on Wednesday in Goa at a grand event. Drishyam: The Conclusion, which is the third instalment of the Drishyam Hindi franchise, is directed by Abhishek Pathak, and the trailer has impressed one and all.

The trailer keeps us hooked to the screen for those 2 minutes and 49 seconds, and it makes us eager to know more about the movie. There are some intense, dramatic scenes that grab our attention. Watch the trailer below...

Netizens Review Drishyam: The Conclusion Trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen tweeted, "#DrishyamTheConclusion TRAILER IS OUT — AND THIS LOOKS TENSE AS HELL. 🔥 Vijay Salgaonkar is back. The past is closing in. And this genuinely feels like the final battle. What I liked most? The trailer doesn’t overdo it — it just keeps building pressure. 👀 If the climax lands, this could be one of the most satisfying franchise endings in Hindi cinema. Opening day after this trailer? ₹35–45 Cr feels very possible (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#DrishyamTheConclusion trailer impress me a lot, I have heard that it is going to be different from the Malayalam version of Drishyam. Missing akshay khanna Everything else is fine. I'm seated (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "This intense face-off is going to be absolute cinema! 🔥 When two legends come face-to-face like this, you know the thrill and tension will be unmatched. This sequence from #Drishyam3 looks insane—absolutely ready for the ultimate clash of minds! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Drishyam: The Conclusion release date

If you have watched Drishyam, the film revolves around a very important date, October 2, and now, Drishyam: The Conclusion is all set to release on October 2, 2026.