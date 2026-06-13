Drishyam 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything To Know About Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam Film

Drishyam 3 |

Drishyam is one of the most acclaimed Malayalam films directed by talented Jeethu Joseph. The film stars Mohanlal, known as Lalettan in Malayalam, in the role of Georgekutty. The first instalment of the film was released in 2013 and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film at that time, but it was later surpassed by Premam featuring Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The astounding response to the original film led to the making of a sequel titled Drishyam 2, which was released in 2021.

Now, the third instalment of the film (Drishyam 3) is set to be released on OTT in June after emerging as a commercial success, grossing ₹200 crore within 10 days of its release. It became the highest-grossing instalment in the franchise and one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever made. Keep reading to know about the storyline, cast and more about the film before it arrives in the digital world.

Drishyam 3: When and where to watch?

Drishyam 3 is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video starting June 18, 2026. Announcing the streaming date of the film, the streaming platform shared the poster featuring Mohanlal as Georgekutty with his family Rani George, Anju George and Anu George. It captioned, "Georgekutty and family awaits you ✨#Drishyam3OnPrime, June 18." The film will continue the gripping story of Georgekutty, one of Malayalam cinema's most celebrated characters.

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What is Drishyam all about?

The film centres around a cable operator named Georgekutty whose peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when his family accidentally kills a young boy named Varun, who was secretly filming Anju in her bathroom and blackmails her to meet him at night. When Varun comes to their house, she accidentally strikes Varun's head, which leads to his death instantly. When Georgekutty discovers this, he decides to protect his family. The film shows how far a man can go to protect his loved ones and his family.

Cast and characters

The film features Mohanlal as Georgekutty, a cable TV operator; Meena as Rani George; Ansiba Hassan as Anju George; Esther Anil as Anu George; Asha Sharath as IG Geetha Prabhakar IPS; Siddique as Prabhakar; Neeraj Madhav as Monichan; Kunchan as Head Constable Madhavan Nair; P Sreekumar as Rani's father; and Kalabhavan Rahman as bus conductor, among others.

Drishyam 3 FAQs:

When and where to watch Drishyam 3?

The film is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video starting June 18, 2026.

Who has directed Drishyam 3?

The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph.

What is the box-office collection of Drishyam 3?

The film received overwhelming response from audiences and critics and has emerged as a massive commercial success, crossing the ₹236 crore ($28 million) mark worldwide.