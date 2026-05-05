'Dreams Turning Into Reality': Pooja Hegde Shares Video With Thalapathy Vijay, Claims She Predicted He Is Winning Tamil Nadu Election - Watch

Pooja Hegde / Thalapathy Vijay | Instagram

Actress Pooja Hegde will be seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the actor-turned-politician's final film, Jana Nayagan. After Vijay won the Tamil Nadu Election, the actress on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a video from the sets of the film, in which she hints that before Vijay won the election, she had predicted that it would happen.

In the video, there's a whiteboard on which it is written, "Who wins the elections?" Pooja shows what's written on the board, and then she moves towards Vijay, who blushes. The actress captioned the video as, "Guess I called it before it happened? 🤷🏻‍♀️😂❤️ Here’s to dreams turning into reality, Vijay sir (sic)." Watch the video below...

Pooja Hegde Congratulates Vijay

On Monday, after the election results were declared, the actress congratulated Vijay on X (Twitter). She wrote, "OMGGG. Congratulationssss @actorvijay sir❤️❤️ This Thalapathy Kacheri is just getting bigger and bigger. Onwards and upwards only 🤗 Party Time 🥳 Let's gooo (sic)."

OMGGG. Congratulationssss @actorvijay sir❤️❤️

This Thalapathy Kacheri is just getting bigger and bigger. Onwards and upwards only 🤗

Party Time 🥳 Let's gooo 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/fQKVinstvl — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 4, 2026

Not just Pooja, but many South Indian celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Nani, Kajal Aggarwal, Dhanush, Sharwanand, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, and others took to social media to congratulate Vijay.

Jana Nayagan Release Date

After Vijay's victory, now fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to watch Jana Nayagan on the big screens. The film was supposed to be released in January this year, but it was postponed, as it didn't receive a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

The makers got into a legal tussle with the CBFC, but later the case was withdrawn, and currently, the movie is with the revising committee.

A few days ago, there were reports that the film might be released on May 9. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Heartiest congratulations to our ‘Jana Nayagan’, Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come.

- Venkat K Narayana (KVN) pic.twitter.com/cvAQ6yGU08 — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) May 4, 2026

On Monday, even the makers of Jana Nayagan congratulated Vijay and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to our ‘Jana Nayagan’, Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come (sic)."