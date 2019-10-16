Dream Girl to Meme Queen: Hema Malini turns 71

Actress turned politician Hema Malini celebrates her 71st birthday today. The two time elected BJP MP from Mathura has won hearts with her stint as Bollywood's Dream Girl. However, on the political front, Hema has been nothing but a content provider for several jokes and memes, courtesy- her acts of social welfare.

Her field trip before Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Elections require campaigning, especially in the rural parts of the country, even if you're a renowned actress. Hema, who had never visited people from her own constituency, took charge of the opportunity and went on a field trip. The awkward scenario, aided by pictures that went viral, led to a meme fest on social media.