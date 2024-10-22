Drashti Dhami Blessed With Baby Girl 9 Years After Marriage, Shares VIDEO

Popular television actress Drashti Dhami is blessed with a baby girl. The new mommy took to her official Instagram account to share the happy news with her fans and followers on Tuesday (October 22).

Drashti shared a cute video which featured a baby elephant. The text on the viideo read, "Straight from heaven into our hearts... a whole new life, a whole new start."

"SHE IS HERE 22.10.2024," the Madhubala actress captioned her post and added several heart emoticons. Take a look:

Soon after she shared the happy news on Instagram, celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaaz wrote, "OMG CONGRATULATIONS." On the other hand, actress Pooja Gor commented, "Congratulations 🥳 ❤️❤️❤️ much love to all of you."

Other celebs like Rubina Dilaik, Mouni Roy and Sunayna Fozdaar also congratulated the couple.

It was only on Monday that the actress shared a hilarious video that referenced F.R.I.E.N.D.S, offering a fun take on her own prenatal experience.

In the reel, Drashti, who was 41 weeks pregnant, reflected on the long wait for her baby's arrival. As she gently stroked her baby bump, the classic line "That’s right, still no baby" from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. played in the background. She captioned the post, “Baby is really teasing me now. Rachel vibes.”

In June 2024, Drashti had announced pregnancy, after nine years of marriage. For those unversed, the actress tied the knot with businessman Neeraj Khemka in 2015.

Drashti and Neeraj are one of the most loved television industry couples. The two got hitched in February 2015, in a traditional Hindu ceremony, after dating each other for more than five years.

Drashti is known for her roles in TV shows like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Dill Mill Gayye, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The actress has been a part of web shows like The Empire and Duranga.