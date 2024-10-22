 Drashti Dhami Blessed With Baby Girl 9 Years After Marriage, Shares VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDrashti Dhami Blessed With Baby Girl 9 Years After Marriage, Shares VIDEO

Drashti Dhami Blessed With Baby Girl 9 Years After Marriage, Shares VIDEO

Soon after Drashti Dhami shared the news, celebs like Rubina Dilaik, Mouni Roy and Sunayna Fozdaar congratulated the new parents

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 08:56 PM IST
article-image

Popular television actress Drashti Dhami is blessed with a baby girl. The new mommy took to her official Instagram account to share the happy news with her fans and followers on Tuesday (October 22).

Drashti shared a cute video which featured a baby elephant. The text on the viideo read, "Straight from heaven into our hearts... a whole new life, a whole new start."

"SHE IS HERE 22.10.2024," the Madhubala actress captioned her post and added several heart emoticons. Take a look:

Soon after she shared the happy news on Instagram, celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new parents.

FPJ Shorts
'If Election Commission Is Neutral, It Will Be Known To Whom The Money Belongs': Aaditya Thackeray On Seized ₹5 Crore At Nakabandi In Pune
'If Election Commission Is Neutral, It Will Be Known To Whom The Money Belongs': Aaditya Thackeray On Seized ₹5 Crore At Nakabandi In Pune
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Navi Mumbai BJP Chief Sandeep Naik Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction After Ticket Denied From Belapur
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Navi Mumbai BJP Chief Sandeep Naik Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction After Ticket Denied From Belapur
Mumbai: DRPPL Workshop Empowers Piyush Lavngare To Launch Successful Mobile Repair Business In Dharavi
Mumbai: DRPPL Workshop Empowers Piyush Lavngare To Launch Successful Mobile Repair Business In Dharavi
'Virat Bhai Ko Bhi Bolna': Rohit Sharma's Interaction With Fan In Pune Goes Viral After Team India Skipper Gives Autograph; Video
'Virat Bhai Ko Bhi Bolna': Rohit Sharma's Interaction With Fan In Pune Goes Viral After Team India Skipper Gives Autograph; Video

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaaz wrote, "OMG CONGRATULATIONS." On the other hand, actress Pooja Gor commented, "Congratulations 🥳 ❤️❤️❤️ much love to all of you."

Other celebs like Rubina Dilaik, Mouni Roy and Sunayna Fozdaar also congratulated the couple.

It was only on Monday that the actress shared a hilarious video that referenced F.R.I.E.N.D.S, offering a fun take on her own prenatal experience.

In the reel, Drashti, who was 41 weeks pregnant, reflected on the long wait for her baby's arrival. As she gently stroked her baby bump, the classic line "That’s right, still no baby" from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. played in the background. She captioned the post, “Baby is really teasing me now. Rachel vibes.”

In June 2024, Drashti had announced pregnancy, after nine years of marriage. For those unversed, the actress tied the knot with businessman Neeraj Khemka in 2015.

Drashti and Neeraj are one of the most loved television industry couples. The two got hitched in February 2015, in a traditional Hindu ceremony, after dating each other for more than five years.

Drashti is known for her roles in TV shows like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Dill Mill Gayye, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The actress has been a part of web shows like The Empire and Duranga.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Ask Ekta Kapoor And Her Mother Shobha Kapoor To Appear For Questioning In POCSO Case...

Mumbai Police Ask Ekta Kapoor And Her Mother Shobha Kapoor To Appear For Questioning In POCSO Case...

Drashti Dhami Blessed With Baby Girl 9 Years After Marriage, Shares VIDEO

Drashti Dhami Blessed With Baby Girl 9 Years After Marriage, Shares VIDEO

Annu Kapoor Breaks Down As He Talks About 'Deshbhakti', Says 'I Will Die But Not Take Another...

Annu Kapoor Breaks Down As He Talks About 'Deshbhakti', Says 'I Will Die But Not Take Another...

'I Was In Pain': Dulquer Salmaan Opens Op About Health Issues During Lucky Baskhar Shoot

'I Was In Pain': Dulquer Salmaan Opens Op About Health Issues During Lucky Baskhar Shoot

Mumbai: Hindu Organisation Demands Police To Book Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui For Tarnishing...

Mumbai: Hindu Organisation Demands Police To Book Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui For Tarnishing...