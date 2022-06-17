'Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO' to release in India on August 26

Crunchyroll and Toei Animation unveiled additional details for the global theatrical release of 'Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO', the newest film in the worldwide anime blockbuster franchise, including a new trailer, and new English voice cast.

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO, the second film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, opens in theaters across the globe in all continents.

This is the first truly globally-distributed theatrical release for Crunchyroll and is distributed in North America by Crunchyroll. Internationally, the film will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Crunchyroll’s first worldwide release is coming to theatres in North America, U.K and Ireland on August 19, others in August and September. The movie will be released in India on August 26.