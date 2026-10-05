'Dost Wala Sawal Puch': Vidyut Jammwal Jokingly Tells Reporter To 'Shut Up’ At Street Fighter Event In Mumbai - Watch Video

Vidyut Jammwal Tells Reporter To 'Shut Up’ At Street Fighter Event In Mumbai | Photo by Ashwini Sawant

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the film Street Fighter, in which he is going to play the character of Dhalsim. An event for the film took place in Mumbai on Monday, and it was attended by Vidyut. During the media interaction, when a reporter was about to ask him a question about another Bollywood celeb, the actor quickly stopped him and jokingly told him to 'shut up'.

When the reporter asked, "Bollywood mein agar aapko kisi hero ke saath mein..." Vidyut didn't let him complete the question and replied, "Arre yaar, tu comparison kab bandh karega, 'bhai, iske saath kya dream hai?'. Talk about the success that your friend has achieved in Hollywood. Uss tarah ka sawaal puch, 'Vidyut, kya hua yaar? Tune kaise kar diya?' (Hey friend, when will you stop comparing, 'Brother, what is your dream with him?' Talk about the success that your friend has achieved in Hollywood. Ask questions like that, 'Vidyut, what happened, friend? How did you do it?')."

He further said that he knew such questions about comparisons would be asked. The actor, while smiling, told the reporter, "Shut up! Dost wala sawal puch."

Vidyut On Fighting Bollywood Actor

When the reporter went ahead and asked him which Bollywood actor he would like to fight, Vidyut quipped, "Tu jisse fight karwayega main kar lunga. Tu kisse karwana chahta hai fight. Mujhe message karke batana dushman ka naam (I'll fight whoever you want me to fight. Who do you want me to fight? Text me and tell me the name of that enemy)."

Well, it was fun banter between the reporter and Vidyut.

Street Fighter Release Date And cast

Street Fighter is slated to release on October 16, 2026. The movie also stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Eric André, Andrew Schulz, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and Jason Momoa.