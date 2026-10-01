'Don't Normalise Animal Abuse': Chris Hemsworth Criticised For 'Promoting' Bull-Riding After Daughter India Wins Contest - VIDEO

Actor Chris Hemsworth recently celebrated his daughter India Rose Hemsworth after she emerged as the only girl to win a bull-riding competition. The Thor actor shared videos from the event on Instagram and proudly praised his daughter, calling her a “savage”.

While several followers congratulated India on her achievement, the post also drew criticism from some social-media users. A section of commenters questioned the use of bulls in such competitions and raised concerns about the treatment of the animal.

Chris Hemsworth Praises Daughter India

On Wednesday (September 30), Chris shared two videos featuring India during the bull-riding competition. In one of the clips, she could be seen holding on to a bull as it bucked around a dirt arena. He also shared a lighthearted exchange with his daughter before her ride.

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Along with the videos, Chris wrote in the caption, “Just wanna say my daughter is a savage. Only girl in the comp and took home the win. Proud moment (sic).”

Netizens React

The post received mixed reactions, with many users congratulating India while others focused on the animal welfare concerns surrounding the event.

One user wrote, “The poor bull. Animal abuse should not be entertainment.”

"Omg…please don’t do this. The bull suffers greatly. This is not okay, don’t normalise animal abuse," read another comment.

Another commented, “Is this the ‘wonderful’ tradition where they tie the bull's balls with a rope and every time they kick in the air, they pull on them harder? I really hope not.”

A third user wrote, “Please do not promote this.”

Another user took a lighter approach to the criticism and wrote, “Shouldn't you be worrying about defeating Doctor Doom?”

"I can’t believe you support that sport," wrote another user, criticising Chris.

Here's how others reacted:

Chris Hemsworth’s Family

Chris Hemsworth married Spanish actress and model Elsa Pataky in December 2010 after the two began dating earlier that year. They have three children — daughter India Rose, born in 2012, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, born in 2014.

India, the eldest of the three, has also appeared alongside her father in films, including Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hemsworth is set to return as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor has also confirmed that his journey as the Marvel superhero is not over yet.

He is also returning for Extraction 3 alongside Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani. The film will continue the action franchise with the team taking on another dangerous mission.