'Don’t Know If Hera Pheri 3 Will Be Made': Lyricist Sameer Anjaan Opens Up About Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty Starrer

Is Hera Pheri 3 Shelved? |

One film that the audience is eagerly waiting for is Hera Pheri 3. The movie was supposed to start rolling next year, and reportedly, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty had also shot for an announcement video. However, Hera Pheri 3 is yet to go on the floors, and recently, in an interview, lyricist Sameer Anjaan stated that he doesn't know if the film will be made or not.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama about Hera Pheri 3, Sameer said, “Don’t know if it will be made. We don’t know what will happen. There is no clear-cut picture. Also, there is no guarantee if I will write for it. I wrote for the first version of Bhool Bhulaiyaa but not for the second version. Then I had to write for the third version. This goes on. It is not up to me if I will get a certain movie. If I am offered, then I will think what to write.”

Akshay Kumar On Hera Pheri 3

A few days ago, while talking to Shubhankar Mishra, even Akshay confirmed that the film is not happening right now. He said, “Maybe something will work out… maybe we need to say a few prayers. But as of now, it’s not happening.”

He revealed that the film is not going on floors anytime soon, at least not for the next year.

Further talking about the issues that the movie is facing, Akshay said, “There are some things I can’t talk about on camera—agreements and other issues that keep pushing the project back.”

Well, fans of the Hera Pheri franchise and Akshay have been quite upset that Hera Pheri 3 is not happening anytime soon.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Akshay's recent release Bhooth Bangla has been performing well at the box office. In six days, the movie has collected over Rs. 78 crore in India, and the film's worldwide gross collection is Rs. 127 crore.

