Fan Accused Of Throwing Beer At Swae Lee Denies Allegations | Instagram

On Saturday, a video of rapper Swae Lee went viral on social media in which he gets angry during a concert in Shillong after a fan throws beer at him. Another video went viral claiming that a fan named Samujjal Borah threw beer at him, and the organisers told him to leave the concert. However, Borah has now shared a video on Instagram clarifying that he wasn't the one who threw beer at Lee.

Samujjal Borah denies allegations

He shared a video in which he spoke about the incident and requested people not to believe everything they see on social media. In the video, he showed that he had a brown cup in his hand, while the fan who threw the beer was holding a blue cup.

He further revealed that he showed proof to the police that it wasn't him who threw the beer at Lee. He also informed the organisers, but he was not allowed to enter the concert again. Borah said that he is Lee's fan and he wouldn't behave like this with any artist.

Borah captioned the video as, "I'm finally breaking my silence and stepping up to give y'all a REALITY CHECK ✅@swaelee DON'T JUST JUMP TO CONCLUSION AFTER JUST SEEING SOMETHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA. I PERSONALLY FELT SOCIAL MEDIA IS DANGEROUS. I WAS MENTALLY DRAINED AFTER SEEING ALL THIS FALSE ACCUSATIONS WHERE I WAS SUFFERING FOR DOING NOTHING. @cherryblossomfest MUST KNOW THAT THEY DID WRONG TO AN INNOCENT (sic)."

Fan throws beer at Swae Lee

During his performance, Lee was shirtless, and he was all set to perform his next track when he stopped the music midway after a fan threw beer at his face. This behaviour of the fan didn't go down well with Lee, and he got angry. After Borah was allegedly identified as the fan who threw the beer, Lee shouted, "You gotta go... Stupid!"

Lee has not yet reacted to Borah's video.

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