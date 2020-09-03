'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' to release on September 18

The Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma-starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will release on September 18.

The film narrates the story of two cousins in search of freedom. Konkona will be seen as Dolly while Bhumi plays Kitty.

"Dolly's life is one we see so often -- a bickering wife who is not satisfied with her husband's unambitious ways, the mother of two young boys who she barely understands, all while dreaming of a life of luxury that is far beyond her reach. While she believes herself to be quite the rebel, she is blissfully unaware of how deeply conditioned she is in certain ways. It's her journey of realisation and that to freedom that makes the story a fun yet heartwarming ride," said Konkona about her character.

Bhumi plays Kitty or Kajal, a quintessential smalltown girl who comes to the city, expecting all her dreams to come true.

"With a head full of dreams and aspirations along with a carefree attitude, Kitty embarks on a new journey with her sister. She discovers herself and evolves as a person, all the while stumbling and tripping along the way, to finally understand what it really takes to make her dreams a reality," said Bhumi on playing Kitty.

Written and directed by "Lipstick Under My Burkha" maker Alankrita Shrivastava, "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" was scheduled for a theatrical release, but plans were put on hold due to the shutdown of cinema halls amid the Covid pandemic. The film will now release on Netflix.