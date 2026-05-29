'Doctors Ne Mana Kar Diya Tha': Gurmeet Choudhary, Debinna Bonnerjee Get Emotional As They Open Up About Multiple Miscarriages

Television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee turned emotional while opening up about their difficult journey to parenthood. The actors spoke about the painful phase of multiple miscarriages and years of trying to have children during their appearance on the reality show Tum Ho Naa, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal.

According to IANS, in a promo shared by the channel on social media, Gurmeet appeared visibly emotional as he reflected on the struggles he and Debina faced during their marriage before becoming parents.

Sharing their experience, Gurmeet reportedly said, "Humari shaadi ke 10-11 saal baad bacchein hue, bahut dafa miscarriage aur bahut try kia humne sab doctoron ne mana kar diya tha ki kuch nhi ho sakta, 10-11 saal ke baad humari 2 choti-choti betiyaan hain (About 10-11 years into our marriage, we were finally blessed with children. We went through several miscarriages and tried very hard, but many doctors had told us that it wouldn't be possible. Then, after 10-11 years, we were blessed with two little daughters)."

The couple are now parents to daughters Lianna and Divisha, both born in 2022. Lianna was born through surrogacy, while Divisha was naturally conceived by Debina.

Gurmeet and Debina’s love story began long before they became one of television’s most loved couples. The two first met during a talent show in 2004 and later appeared together in several reality shows. However, they became household names after playing Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the 2008 television series Ramayan.

Over the years, Gurmeet has often expressed his love and admiration for Debina on social media. Recently, the actor shared a heartfelt post dedicated to his wife, crediting her for his success and constant support.

The video featured the couple holding hands while walking together, with a text overlay that read, "A1 since day 1. She completes me."

For the caption, Gurmeet wrote: " Debina The reason behind all what I am today! #Gurbina."

The couple was recently seen together on reality shows Laughter Chefs 3 and Pati Patni Aur Panga.