Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy Revolves Around Infidelity

The much-awaited trailer of Do Aur Do Pyaar has finally graced our screens, with a delightful blend of romance, humor, and infectious music! Starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, it is slated to release on the silver screen on April 19, 2024.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Vidya wrote, "Buckle up, ‘cuz it’s time to double the fun and romance with #DoAurDoPyaar! ❤️😉#DoAurDoPyaarTrailer Out Now. Releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024."

Check out the trailer:

The trailer of Do Aur Do Pyaar begins with a married couple, Vidya and Pratik, having issues in their marriage and ending up having an extramarital affair with characters played by Sendhil and Ileana.

Complemented by a stellar line-up of renowned artists like Lucky Ali, Armaan Malik, The Local Train, Lost Stories, and Ananya Birla, the soundtrack of the film is anticipated to be a treat for the ears.

It is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and marks her directorial debut.

Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla, the film is all set to release in theatres on April 19, 2024. It will be clashing with Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr. & Mrs Mahi at the box office.

On the work front, Vidya will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan-Tripti Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Pratik, on the other hand, has Phule and Dedh Bigha Zameen.