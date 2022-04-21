Divyenndu and Shruthy Menon's short film '1800 LIFE' to release on April 22

Amazon miniTV’s sci-fi-tech thriller drama '1800 LIFE' is about the camouflaged aspects of technology, that is part of almost every aspect of daily life in today’s day and age.

Releasing on April 22, the short film, directed by Maanavi Bedi, features new-age actors Divyenndu (of Mirzapur fame) and Shruthy Menon.

'1800 LIFE' is the story of Vishal, a comedian, who is depressed and dejected with his happy life turning dark and takes a decision to end his life.

However, just when he is about to take the final step, he receives a call that turns his life upside down.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlZU_nwkdR8

“We could not have asked for a better combination than a service like Amazon miniTV, storytellers Sikhya Entertainment and critically acclaimed actor Divyenndu coming together to narrate such an exciting story. This story will not only entertain our viewers across India, but also make them think about the impact that technology has in our lives” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

“The gripping and imaginative story and direction by Maanavi Bedi take us into the amusing world of struggling Standup-Comic Vishal Mattu, making 1800 LIFE one of the most relevant stories of contemporary times. Known for our disruptive storytelling, Sikhya is excited to associate with Amazon miniTV as a home for compelling stories and performances, which viewers across India can enjoy for free. Brought to life by the enigmatic, Divyenndu and written and directed by Maanavi Bedi, we are all eagerly awaiting the premiere of the movie on Amazon miniTV on April 22nd," added Guneet Monga, Producer, Sikhya Entertainment.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 01:33 PM IST