Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Make First Appearance With Twins Outside Mumbai Hospital, Actor Jokes 'Ek Pe Ek Free' - VIDEO |

Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya delighted fans as they made their first public appearance with their newborn twin boys on Friday (May 29). The actors were spotted leaving a Mumbai hospital with their babies in their arms, marking their first outing as a family of four.

The couple, who completed 10 years of marriage, had announced their pregnancy earlier this year in March. They have now welcomed twin sons, bringing joy to their families and fans.

As Divyanka and Vivek stepped out of the hospital, family members gathered to receive them. They were also seen performing some rituals. The couple happily posed for photographs with their twins, while Vivek also interacted with the paparazzi waiting outside.

Adding a touch of humour to the emotional moment, Vivek joked, "Vo na hospital mein ek offer chal raha tha - ek pe ek free." His playful comment left everyone around him laughing.

Soon after welcoming their babies, the couple shared the happy news on Instagram with a heartfelt post. The announcement featured an adorable illustration of two baby boys dressed in blue sitting on clouds.

The image carried the message, "We asked for happiness... God said, "Take double" Blessed with twin baby boys."

The caption read, "The wait is finally over… “The Boys” are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood."

Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. What began as friendship eventually blossomed into love, and the two tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal in the presence of close friends and family members from the television industry.

Over the years, the couple has remained one of television’s most loved celebrity pairs, often winning hearts with their bond, social media posts and reality show appearances.