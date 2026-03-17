Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Expecting First Child After 10 Years Of Marriage, Baby Shower To Be Organised Soon: Report

Popular television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are reportedly gearing up for an exciting new chapter in their lives. The couple is expecting their first child, bringing immense happiness to their families and close friends.

According to a report in Bombay Times, the news has filled their inner circle with joy. Family members have already begun preparations to welcome the newest addition, making it a special time for everyone connected to them.

While the couple is known for maintaining a relatively private personal life, people close to them reportedly revealed that they are quietly enjoying this joyful phase with their loved ones.

The celebrations may soon continue with a special gathering as well. The report further stated that a baby shower ceremony is expected to be organised in the coming weeks. The intimate event is likely to bring together close friends and colleagues from the television fraternity to celebrate the happy news.

Divyanka and Vivek’s love story began on the sets of the hit television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. What started as a friendship during the shoot gradually turned into a romantic relationship. Over time, the two became one of television’s most adored couples, admired for their chemistry and strong bond.

The couple tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony attended by family members, close friends and several personalities from the television industry. Their wedding became one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings on Indian television at the time.

Now, nearly a decade into their marriage, Divyanka and Vivek are preparing to embrace parenthood for the first time.

Over the years, Divyanka and Vivek have frequently shared glimpses of their affectionate relationship, mutual respect and playful camaraderie, on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the web series The Magic Of Shiri along with Jaaved Jaaferi. She has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.