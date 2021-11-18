Disney+ Hotstar announces shoot wrap of Shefali Shah's 'Human'

Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday announced the wrap of the production schedule for national award-winning actor Shefali Shah's 'Human'.

The highly-anticipated first-of-its-kind medical thriller drama also stars actor Kirti Kulhari.

For the first time, Shah and Kulhari will be seen experimenting with the genre.

"It's a wrap on the shoot and a start to the excitement. #ComingSoon only on @disneyplushotstar," Shah announced on Instagram.

Loading View on Instagram

Produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd., and directed by Vipul Shah, the narrative has been meticulously weaved by Mozez Singh, Ishani Banerjee, Stuti Nair, and Aasif Moyal.

Thrilled about the series, actors Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari can’t wait for the audiences to dig deep into the world of 'Human'.

Meanwhile, Shefali Shah’s interesting line up of projects include Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’, Junglee Pictures’ ‘Doctor G’, 'Jalsa' with Vidya Balan and ‘Delhi Crime’ season 2.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 01:09 PM IST