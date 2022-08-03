Director's Cut: Jenny Sarkar and Dipayan Mandal share, 'The actors and crew of Boond – A Blue Diamond worked hard in a remote village in Madhya Pradesh.'

The upcoming Hindi feature film, Boond – A Blue Diamond, is directed by Jenny Sarkar and Dipayan Mandal. The story is based in a remote village of Jagatpur in Bundelkhand.

It stars Govind Namdev, Bidita Bag, Aashit Chatterjee, Ayanjit Sen, Rohit Choudhary, Samekshha Bhatnagar, Swaraj Manchanda and Dimple Soni. “The actors and the crew really toiled hard in a remote village in Madhya Pradesh to come out with this spectacular performance. It is a film with a great social message which vibrates across the country,” director-duo Jenny and Dipayan explain.

Actor Aashit, who has recently played the role of Ibrahim Lodhi in the web series – The Empire, plays the role of a madman. This is the fourth film of Ayanjit, a film strategist. He plays the role of a typical government officer in Bundelkhand.

Ayanjit says, “This is my first Hindi feature film and I am keeping my fingers crossed that the audience will like my performance. I have acted in a Hindi digital film for a digital platform and two Bengali films. But this is simply special.”

Set in the heart of rural India, the story is about barren land and how women traditionally bring water from a distant fountain to their houses while the idle husbands smoke hookah in their houses. The educated Vaijanti (played by Bidita) who is the wife of tailor Raghu, begins a movement among the women, supported by the elder Bidiwali Chachi and friend Kiya to force the men to bring water to the village. They must face the strong reaction of the brutal men and the cruel village sarpanch (played by Govind Namdev). How Vaijanti comes out of this dangerous trap forms the crux of the story. Boond – A Blue Diamond was shot in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra over the past few months and has been produced by DD Cinevision.