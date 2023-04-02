Director's Cut: A.R. Murugadoss on his upcoming production venture, 'I know you all are fed up with the tag pan-India, but August 16 1947 will surprise you'

A.R. Murugadoss | Pic: Instagram/telugufilmnagar

A.R. Murugadoss is known to direct films like Ghajini (2008). Now, he has stepped into the role of a producer once again after six years with August 16 1947. The film stars Gautham Karthik, Pugazh, Revathy Sharma, Richard Ashton, Jason shah and will hit screens on April 7. The Free Press Journal caught up with him and its director NS Pon Kumar during a media interaction.

On producing August 16 1947, he says, “I am happy to give you all this film August 16 1947, after a long time, this time as a producer. I know you all are fed up with the tag ‘pan-India’. But this one will surprise you, you will enjoy it. When we started the film, we wanted to make it as a Tamil film. However, once the shoot was completed, one of the producers watched it and said, ‘This film has the capacity and potential to reach a wider audience, why can’t we dub it in other languages?’ Then we discussed that we Indians got independence on the same day, felt the same emotions, so we should do it. You will enjoy the film.”

(l-r) A.R. Murugadoss, Jayantilal Gada, NS Pon Kumar |

On working with Pon Kumar, Murugadoss recalls, “Pon Kumar, the director of the film, came to me eight years back as my office helper. Later he worked as an AD. I read his script after seven years and decided to produce it. He has a unique point; it has a wonderful story and thus we decided to begin our journey together.”

When asked about the film, Pon Kumar says, “This is my debut film. We have worked very hard. This film is not talking about the freedom fighters, this is about what real freedom is. It means slavery is not physical, it’s psychological.”

Murugadoss adds, “The film's timeline is of three days. In the village, the communication was very poor. In those days, somebody had to carry the news themselves. Already, the British had caged India but this particular village, it was like a jail within jail. The battle was between villagers and the British. The entire country got independence on August 15, but the British hid the news about independence from these villagers. They had a secret agenda and how these villagers freed themselves from the clutches of the slavery of the Britishers and attained freedom on August 16 is the story. We did a lot of research.”

The filmmaker’s recent directional ventures like the Sonakshi Sinha starrer-Akira (2016) as well Darbar (2020), which had Rajinikanth in the lead role, did not do well at the box office. When asked what his expectations are as a producer of August 16 1947, he concludes, “We are doing our best for all the films. With every film, we are trying something new, some films will work, some will not. So, I try to learn, I will correct all drawbacks whatever may have not supported these films and I will come back.”