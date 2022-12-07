Director's Cut: Ananth Narayan Mahadevan says, 'It is basic common sense to give people affordable tickets'

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan |

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan’s upcoming directorial venture is titled Life Is Good. It stars Jackie Shroff and is produced under the banner of Anand Shukla Production. The movie will hit screens on December 9. The Free Press Journal caught up with the filmmaker for an exclusive chat.

Since his film is called Life Is Good, we asked him how he looks at life. Ananth shares, “The way we need to look at life, many people don’t look at it that way. So, this film in a way will give them the way to lead life. Though I am nobody to give any set rules to anyone about how they need to lead their life on a daily basis.”

When quizzed about if the film will help in changing their perspective towards life, he explains, “The story of this film will change their perspective towards life in a very interesting way. This is one of my favorite themes and films that I have done. When we decided to bring this film after Covid, I think there couldn’t have been a better time for the film to release. This is the time when people need some kind of hope to live life. People want to have a reason to live. This film showcases that when anyone feels everything in life is over, but in fact it is just the beginning of living life. This resonates with the present situations that all of us are going through after the Covid pandemic.”

The director is known for doing meaningful cinema. Opening up about cinema in today’s times, he says, “We don’t take cinema seriously. Sometimes, I feel we make meaningless cinema. If you have a camera and two stars you call it cinema. But in real terms that is not cinema. It is something that has got social relevance and substance. Cinema has got a deep thought within its art. Cinema is not just commerce which we need to stop taking it so. It is a blend of art and commerce. Art should be 70 per cent and commerce 30 per cent. We look at cinema as a money making machine. That is the big problem here. So, I don’t make meaningful cinema. I just make cinema and only cinema.”

Suddenly, there has been a rise in films working at the box office. We then ask him about his expectations for Life Is Good. “It’s very good that films are doing very well again. I have always felt that films are made for the big screen and not made for laptops and mobile phones. When we set the frame, it is for 70MM and not a close up. If you set a close up, it is done for TV,” he avers.

On a parting note, he talks about his reasoning behind wanting reasonably priced tickets. “You have to understand and you have to help bring people to the cinema halls. It is simple basic common sense to give people affordable tickets,” he concludes.