Director's Cut: After Drishyam 2, Abhishek Pathak is working on THIS script now... Details inside

Abhishek Pathak | Pic: Instagram/abhishekpathakk

Abhishek Pathak’s latest directorial venture, the highly anticipated Drishyam 2, has released today. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta Sheth. The Free Press Journal caught up with the filmmaker for an exclusive chat.

Talking about the brilliant marketing campaign around the film, Abhishek shares, “It all started when Ajay had posted all the old evidence and bills used in the narrative of the film on his social media accounts sometime back just to start the conversation. We had this idea while shooting for it. Then later, my marketing team came up with the idea of incorporating pav bhaji at the trailer launch event in Panjim, Goa.”

Late director Nishikant Kamat had helmed the film’s first part. Abhishek stepped in to helm the sequel. “When we planned and got the rights, the next important question was who would direct it. Then my name popped up, I knew it won’t be easy for me since it’s a big film. It was a responsibility to take the world that Nishi created in the first part. I thought of it for about two weeks and decided to do it. I wanted time to write it as I did not want to do the same thing that the South film has done. It is for the Hindi belt, so it needs to be treated accordingly.” Abhishek reveals.

He adds, “I along with my co-writer went to Goa for about two months to rewrite the draft. We came back and edited the draft again. By that time, I knew what I was doing with the film. I remember, after the narration, the cast and crew applauded.”

Abhishek, who earlier helmed Ujda Chaman, a socially relevant comedy, has tried his hands with his favourite genre in Drishyam 2. “Some other director was directing Ujda Chaman earlier. In fact, he even shot for three days too but I really didn’t like the way he was tackling the subject. Then I had to step in without any preparation. Thriller is my favourite genre and I got enough time to prep. People will see a different colour palette and tone to the film,” he explains.

On a parting note, Abhishek talks a little bit about his next project, which he is rigorously writing as of now. “I am developing something right now which will take some time to finish. It is very experimental, something beyond the kind of films we produce. It is something on the lines of Hollywood and international cinema,” he concludes.