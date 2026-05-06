'Directors Are Not Allowed To Be Directors': The Kerala Story Creator Sudipto Sen On Not Working With Big Stars Like Akshay Kumar & Shah Rukh Khan- FPJ Exclusive

Sudipto Sen On Not Working With Big Stars Like Akshay Kumar & Shah Rukh Khan- FPJ Exclusive |

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen has spoken about why he does not work with big stars like Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. The Indian filmmaker said he was sure that The Kerala Story would earn Rs 200 crore at the box office. He also said he is clear about not working with big stars. But why does Sudipto Sen avoid working with big names in the film industry?

Talking to Free Press Journal, Sudipto said, "I was very sure that I am not going to work with big stars" while making The Kerala Story. He further stated that he did not want to get the "tag of a big film." The director said The Kerala Story was meant to be a small film but with a story that could touch millions of Indians.

When asked why he does not want to work with big stars, Sudipto admitted that big stars come with a "lot of package." He explained, "The thing is I am a confident person but I am not overconfident." He added that he can make his own film but cannot handle the baggage of making someone else’s film. He also said that working with big names often brings the pressure of making their film.

Sudipto explained, "When big star comes, your responsibility is to make his film. You make Akshay Kumar's film, you make Shah Rukh Khan's film." He added that while working with big names, "directors are not allowed to be directors." Sudipto said he is not confident enough to sit on the director’s chair and make a film for someone else.

Further talking about his decision, he said, "I rather concentrate on my art, I rather concentrate on my story to make my film rather than making film for somebody else."

Sudipto Sen is an Indian film director and writer known for making socially and politically themed films. Over the years, he has directed films like The Last Monk, Lucknow Times, and Yeh Suhaagraat Impossible, often focusing on real-life inspired stories and controversial subjects. He came into the spotlight with the 2023 film The Kerala Story, which he wrote and directed. However, he did not direct the sequel The Kerala Story 2.