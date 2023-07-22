Director Sannjoy Bhargv On Panch-Kriti Five Elements: We Want To Give A Social Message To The Public About How To Protect Our Girls

Sannjoy Bhargv |

The film Panch-Kriti Five Elements consists of five different stories based in rural India. Written and directed by Sannjoy Bhargv, it’s set in Chanderi, Bundelkhand. It stars Brijendra Kala, Umesh Bajpai, Sagar Wahi, Purva Parag, Mani Soni and Ruhana Khanna. It will release in theatres on August 4. The Free Press Journal caught up with the director for an exclusive chat.

When asked about how he began his journey in showbiz, Sannjoy recalls, "I started my career as a production manager with Gaurang Doshi in the films Aankhen (2002) and Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home (2004). I also worked on the television series Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, Meri Saasu Maa, Navrangi Re!."

Opening up about his project, Sannjoy shares, “In this film, there are five stories – Khopdee, Amma, Suataa, Chapetaa and Parchhai. Through these stories, we want to give a social message to the public about how to protect our girls.”

When asked about Khopdee, he shares, “I would not like to reveal its story because for that you will have to watch the film. It seems that it will be a horror story but it is not so. Similarly all the stories will surprise the audience.”

When asked about Suataa, he says, “Suataa is a practice prevalent in Bundelkhand. This place is between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. This practice is slowly ending. We want to tell through this story that there are evils like Suataa in our modern life which are shown in this film.”

One wonders who wrote all these five stories. “Some of the five stories are written by me and two other people. Two stories are written by my wife Haripriyaa Bharggav and she is also the producer of this film with Ubon Vision Pvt Ltd which has made films on women,” he states.

Now-a-days films are not running in theatres however, the filmmaker is confident that his film will find an audience. “We made a film that is about the whole society, about all of us. I think now that people are going back to the cinema halls, Panch-Kriti Five Elements is a film that people from everywhere will enjoy with their family members in theatres,” he avers.

At a time when film promotions are vital to its box office business, this movie doesn’t seem to have much promotional activity around it.

Sannjoy explains, “Our trailer has just been released and it is being well received. Our song Mann Bawaraa is rocking on radio. The film will release in cinema halls on August 4 and we have also prepared a special return gift for the audience. Three lucky viewers in each show of the film will be given multiple gifts like TV, mobile phones, etc. for one week.”