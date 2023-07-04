Director Sahil Sangha On Directing Kafas For OTT: 'We Have To Be More Responsible Today'

Kafas, starring Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles, is based on the sensitive topic of child abuse. Directed by Sahil Sangha, it premiered on an OTT platform on June 23. The Free Press Journal caught up with the director Sahil for a candid chat.

When asked about how he cracked the idea of Kafas, Sahil shares, “I have to give the credit to the makers who have such interesting one-liners around a show. This is my third collaboration with them. The collaborative energies are high between the networks. They got me this idea and the writer Karan had written the show. The show organically formed and we didn’t struggle to find anything.”

Sharman and Mona have been synonymous with comic characters and are unlikely to do a show like Kafas. When asked about the unusual pairing, he reveals, “I never asked these questions to myself. I have not seen much of Mona’s work, to be honest, Sharman, yes. I wasn’t here when the satellite boom happened and Jassi became so popular. So, I had no baggage of her. They both are competitive actors.”

Sharing further on changing times currently, Sahil says, “I don’t know whether it’s a more liberal time. We have to be more responsible in terms of the tonality attached to it since OTT is dependent on the internet and distribution. Social media has changed the game for everyone.”

“OTT allows you to tell all kinds of stories. I have an appetite for directing more than one genre. I want to be as diverse as possible. Today, we should not confine ourselves. I am reading interesting stuff post the release of Kafas and I am definitely doing something with the same makers only but can’t talk about it,” he adds.