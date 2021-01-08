Dino Morea shares how he prepared to play a political science professor in Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Tandav'

Ever since the trailer of Tandav came out, fans have been eagerly waiting to for the series to release. Boasting names like Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, and several others, this Amazon Prime Video original promises to be a treat.
Dino Morea, who plays the role of a political science professor, reveals the efforts he put in to play the part convincingly. “I like to be well-researched about my roles before stepping in front of the camera, so that I can essay the role convincingly. In Tandav, I will be seen in the role of a political science professor and thus, I watched many films and shows, which had professors, and studied their body language,” Dino shares.
Adding saying yes to Tandav, Dino adds, “I was away from the screen for a long time because I felt I had not been getting good offers. Acting is my first calling and I would never leave a chance if I get a good role. I loved Tandav’s script and didn’t want to miss a chance to work with Ali Abbas Zafar. The ensemble cast also is amazing and diverse. I believe Tandav was a once-in-a-lifetime chance and I grabbed the opportunity with both hands.”
Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-episode political drama will premiere on January 15.
