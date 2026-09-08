Diljit Dosanjh's New Song Devil Out; Netizens Wonder If It Is Set Against The Backdrop Of 'Student Protest'

Diljit Dosanjh's New Song Devil Based On 'Student Protest'? | YouTube

Actor-Singer Diljit Dosanjh has dropped a new track titled Devil, which is sung by him and composed by Intense. While the singer's voice has impressed one and all in the song, what has grabbed everyone's attention is the video. Devil shows that a group of students are protesting with banners and placards with 'Our Future Our Fight', 'Peace Not War', and 'Support Our Future' written on them. However, the cops are not Indians but foreigners, and even the setting of the song is international.

Netizens Link Devil To Student Protest

But netizens on YouTube are commenting that Devil is set against the backdrop of student protest. A YT user wrote, "He stand proudly with the students but the main motive of this video was to promote peace rather than wars!! the og ARTIST (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "Bro’s indirectly taunting Indian forces came at the students protest to use lethal force on students. He is a legendary artist and screw the ones who were making fun of him (sic)."

One more YT user wrote, "Peak detailing video!!!!!!🔥🔥 Student protest, Our Future our rights, Nihang saving student, Lathi charge, Tear gas bombs, Water splash, Anddd Rose scene I’M AN ARTIST BROOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

What Diljit Dosanjh Said About Student Protest

In July this year, during an Instagram live session when Diljit was asked about the protest at Jantar Mantar, he said that he had no idea about it. He said, "What protest is going on at Jantar Mantar? Keep me away from these protests and all. I am an artist. I am not a politician. Nothing will ever be perfect in this world."

Interestingly, the video of Devil ends with the statement that he said during the live, "I am an artist bro". It also has a disclaimer, which reads, "Don't Try This At Home."