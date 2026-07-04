Dilip Kumar, Sanjay Dutt & Now Aamir Khan, Many Celebs Got Remarried At Mumbai's Nargis Dutt Road\\\\\ |

Aamir Khan who turned 61 on March 14, 2026 is not the only Bollywood actor to have married at this ripe age.

Before him, the thespian of Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar, married for a second time in 1981. He was around 58 years of age at that point. Media reports from 1980 confirm that Yusuf Saab had met Asma Rehman at a cricket match in Hyderabad and married her after a whirlwind courtship. Coincidentally, he stayed at a bungalow, at the end of Nargis Dutt road, with her. They divorced in 1983. Post which he reconciled with his first wife, Saira Banu and stayed with her throughout his lifetime.

Sanjay Dutt had his third marriage with Maanayata in 2008 when he was 49! Sanjay’s first wife, Bollywood actress, Richa Sharma passed away in 1996, due to a brain tumor. His second wife, was model, Rhea Pillai, whom he married in 1998. Pillai and Dutt were officially divorced in 2008, post which he tied the knot with Maanayata. The couple has a pair of 15-year-old twins—son, Shahraan and daughter, Iqra.

Interesting fact: The road in Pali Hill was named Nargis Dutt road after the 40s-50s superstar’s tragic demise on May 3, 1981.