Did You Know Farah Khan's Grandfather Owned The Iconic B Merwan Restaurant In Mumbai's Grant Road?

Farah Khan / B Merwan | Instagram

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan made some interesting revelations during a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia. She spoke about her family, her father's failure, her journey in the industry, the underworld pressure in the 90s, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and a lot more. While talking about her mother's parents, the filmmaker revealed that they were not in the creative field, and her maternal grandfather owned the iconic B Merwan restaurant in Grant Road, Mumbai.

Farah stated, "My grandfather owned B Merwan. Abhi jo bik gaya hai Grant Road pe woh mere nana ji ka tha. Mere mama abhi tak waha galle pe baithte the (The one at Grant Road that has just been sold belonged to my maternal grandfather. My uncle used to sit there at the cash counter until now). So, no creative genes at all."

The Om Shanti Om director revealed that her maternal aunts, Honey Irani and Daisy Irani, were the most popular child actors in the 50s and 60s. Films used to work at the box office because of them, they were that big stars.

She further revealed that her father (Kamran Khan) was a producer, director, and actor, and used to make B-grade movies in the 50s and 60s.

Farah Khan Says She Is Not A Nepo Kid

While Farah comes from a family that's filled with people from the film industry, she stated that she is not a nepo kid because none of these things helped her. She revealed that when her father passed away, he just had Rs. 30 in his pocket.

Farah Khan On Underworld & Bollywood

During the podcast, she also opened up about the pressure of underworld on Bollywood during the 90s. The filmmaker revealed that during the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai premiere, Karan Johar had received a threat from the underworld.