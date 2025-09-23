 Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Confirm Relationship With Raj Nidimoru? Duo Spotted Together After Workout Session In Mumbai—VIDEO
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has long been rumoured to be dating director Raj Nidimoru, with whom she worked on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. On Tuesday, the couple was spotted leaving a Mumbai gym together in a viral video. Raj, reportedly divorced from Shhyamali De in 2022, and Samantha, divorced from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, appear to have confirmed their relationship.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
article-image

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has long been rumoured to be dating director Raj Nidimoru, with whom she previously worked on The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Amid the speculation, the couple now seems to have confirmed their relationship, as they were recently spotted leaving a gym together in Mumbai after a workout session.

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirm Relationship With Raj?

On Tuesday, September 23, Samantha was spotted by paparazzi stepping out of the gym in athleisure wear. Minutes later, Raj was seen exiting the same gym. In a viral video, the couple was also spotted leaving together in the same car.

Check out the video:

article-image

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru

Rumours of Samantha and Raj dating have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, and recently, they indirectly confirmed it after the 38-year-old actress shared a picture of the filmmaker holding her close during their US vacation. Earlier, they were also spotted visiting the Tirupati Balaji temple together with Raj.

Samantha was also spotted visiting the Tirupati Balaji Temple with Raj. She offered prayers before the release of Subham, her first venture as a producer, which was released in the theatres on May 9.

Raj, Shhyamali's Marriage Unclear

Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De, though it remains unclear whether the two are still together, as neither has issued an official statement. However, according to a report by Pinkvilla, the couple reportedly got divorced in 2022.

In fact, since 2022, Shhyamali has not shared any photos with Raj on her Instagram handle. Her last post featuring him was from their wedding anniversary that same year, further fuelling speculation about their relationship status.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Past Marriage

Samantha, on the other hand, was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in 2017 but announced their divorce after four years of marriage in 2021.

In December 2024, Naga Chaitanya tied the knot again to actress Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate Telugu-style wedding.

