'Did Arina Make Her Debut?': Bollywood Actress Mahima Chaudhry Reacts To Daughter's Uncanny Resemblance To Off Campus Star Mika Abdalla

Bollywood Actress Mahima Chaudhry Reacts To Daughter's Uncanny Resemblance To Off Campus Star Mika Abdalla |

Did actress Mahima Chaudhry's daughter, Arina Chaudhry, make her acting debut with Prime Video's trending show Off Campus? Ever since the series began gaining popularity, Mahima has reportedly been receiving numerous messages from people pointing out the uncanny resemblance between Arina and Off Campus actress Mika Abdalla, who plays Allie. Reacting to the comparisons, Mahima said, "How can people from two different continents have such an uncanny resemblance."

Speaking to HT about the striking similarity between her daughter and Mika, the Pardes actress said, "I know, some people called and asked if Arina had made her debut. I told them, 'No, not yet. There's this Campus thing that's going viral'." She further shared that she found the comparisons flattering and was happy to see her daughter being likened to someone she considers adorable.

Mahima added, "I'm geeked with the resemblance. Because I find her very cute. And if people say I look like her or Ariana looks like her, I'm very happy."

Talking about Arina's future plans, Mahima revealed that her daughter has recently completed her Class 12 education and has taken a gap year to "figure out life." Sharing her hopes for Arina's career, the actress said, "I want her to be in entertainment, for sure. I think there’s nothing better than entertaining people." She further explained that she would love to see her daughter become a part of the entertainment industry in any capacity, given how fulfilling her own journey in the field has been.

Mahima Chaudhry is a popular Bollywood actress who rose to fame with her debut film Pardes opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film became a massive success and earned Mahima the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She went on to star in several popular films such as Dhadkan alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty, as well as Dil Kya Kare with Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Over the years, she also appeared in films like Daag: The Fire, Lajja, Dil Hai Tumhaara and Baghban, sharing screen space with stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Preity Zinta and Sanjay Dutt. Known for her charm and distinctive screen presence, Mahima was one of the most recognisable actresses of the late 1990s and early 2000s.