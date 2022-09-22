e-Paper Get App
Dia Mirza, Shreya Dhanwanthary's short film 'Gray' to be screened at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Dia Mirza, Shreya Dhanwanthary's short film 'Gray' to be screened at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

The short film highlights the subject of ‘consent’ and the importance of saying 'no'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary's short film 'Gray' is enroute to appealing international audiences. After receiving applause from viewers and critics alike in its homeland, the short film has been officially selected at the 13th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival. It will be premiered on September 23, 2022.

When the short film premiered digitally earlier, it opened to brilliant responses owing to the way it highlighted the subject of ‘consent’ and the importance of saying 'no'.

With its thought-provoking narrative, powerful concept, engaging direction, and moving performances by Dia and Shreya, it continues to tug at the viewers’ heartstrings, even months after its release.

'Gray' is based on the life of a young woman, Naina, which takes an unexpected turn after an unfortunate and unforeseen event. She tries to steer through the difficult phase that follows, but her journey is filled with self-doubt as she struggles to differentiate between consent and friendship. Produced by Yuvaa Originals, it is written and directed by Sakshi Gurnani.

