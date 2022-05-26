e-Paper Get App

Dia Mirza opens up on 'Gray': 'When I read the story, I learnt a few things about consent that I didn't fully understand'

'Gray' features actresses Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 04:27 PM IST
Consent is important, but often people fail to understand when and where the line must be drawn. 'Gray', an upcoming short film, attempts to address this dilemma.

'Gray' features actresses Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles.

'Gray' will take you through a thought-provoking storyline that captures the story of Naina (Shreya).

Naina happens to experience an uncomfortable incident with her best friend and is trying to understand the situation with her therapist (Dia). Recently, Dia revealed why this is an extremely important project for her.

Dia said, “When I read the script, I thought this is a story that will make everyone remember the phase where they have been in such a situation, at some point in their lives. Very often as individuals who may be going through an experience, we ourselves find it hard to understand what about it is making us uncomfortable and that’s what makes this story unique and so important. The way it has been broken down and the way it helps people understand the entire concept of consent is so special and so necessary. When I read the story, I learnt a few things about consent that I didn’t fully understand, and I thought that this story needs to be told. It is a much-needed narrative”.

Directed by Sakshi Gurnani, 'Gray' is now streaming on Amazon miniTV.

