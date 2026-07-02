Dhurandhar To Release In Japan; Ranveer Singh Invites His Japanese Fans To Watch 'The Biggest Hindi Movie Of All Time' - Video

Dhurandhar To Release In Japan | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was released in India in December last year. The film became a blockbuster at the box office and collected Rs. 840.20 crore net in India. Now, after leaving a strong mark domestically, Dhurandhar is all set to hit the big screens in Japan on July 10, 2026.

Jio Studios took to Instagram to share a video in which Ranveer had a special message for his Japanese fans. He says, "A warm hello to everyone in Japan, Konnichiwa! Dhurandhar will be releasing in Japan. An immersive cinematic experience, packed with the drama, intensity, scale, emotions, and storytelling at its thrilling best. I warmly invite you to come and experience the biggest Hindi movie of all time on the big screen. Lots and lots of love, and I hope to see you at the movies." Watch the video below...

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar was released internationally in 2025, but it wasn't released in Japan. The film performed well overseas and earned Rs. 299.50 crore gross, taking the total worldwide gross collection to Rs. 1,307.35 crore.

The movie is currently in the fifth spot when it comes to the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It has to beat movies like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Dangal. It will be interesting to see what response Dhurandhar gets at the box office in Japan and whether it will be able to beat the other movies and move to a better position.

Ranveer Singh's Upcoming Films

Meanwhile, Ranveer currently has Jai Mehta's Pralay lined up. Reportedly, the film will start rolling in September this year, with a shooting schedule planned in Australia.

According to reports, Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in it. However, the casting is not yet officially confirmed.