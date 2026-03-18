Dhurandhar: The Revenge First Half Review - Ranveer Singh Shines In A Gritty, Violent Tale With A Slow-Burning Narrative

Dhurandhar 2 First Half Review |

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally in theatres and fans have left no stones unturned to express their excitement. Led by Ranveer Singh, the film opens on a powerful note, setting the tone for a dark and intense revenge drama.



The story revolves around Jaskirat, played by Ranveer, whose life takes a devastating turn after his sister is gangraped and murdered. In a fit of vengeance, he storms into a politician’s house and kills 12 people. However, justice doesn’t side with him as he is sentenced to death. This turning point strips him of his faith in the system. But just when everything seems lost, a new chapter begins. During his jail transfer, he is abducted by officer Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), who offers him a purpose - to serve the nation as a spy. From here, Jaskirat’s journey transforms from personal revenge to a mission driven by patriotism.

The first 15-20 minutes establish Jaskirat’s raw power and uncontrollable rage. The opening fight sequence is gripping, elevated further by a pulsating background score that instantly pulls you into the film’s brutal world.



The first half is emotionally charged as it blends grief, anger, and a newfound sense of duty.



Ranveer delivers a powerhouse performance, effortlessly portraying the character’s emotional depth and fierce intensity. His screen presence is magnetic, and he carries the film on his shoulders with conviction.



While the narrative is engaging, it does feel slightly slow in parts, especially in the build-up. However, the sharp dialogues and strong character arcs keep the audience invested. The film does not rely heavily on unexpected twists, but its storytelling remains steady.



The supporting cast adds value to the narrative. Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt make solid appearances, while Rakesh Bedi brings in moments of comic relief that offer brief respite from the otherwise heavy tone.

That said, the film is not for the faint-hearted. The level of gore and violence is quite high, which may not appeal to everyone.



The first half concludes on a gripping cliffhanger, leaving you curious about what lies ahead. While it doesn’t surprise much yet, it sets up an intriguing second half.